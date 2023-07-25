William Shatner Returns to the Star Trek Set Tour

If you’d been at the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour earlier this month, that could’ve been you.

Since its opening in early 2017, the tour is a premier destination for Star Trek fans of every stripe. For first time visitors, owner James Cawley’s amazingly detailed recreations of Desilu Stage 9 and the sets used to film the classic 1960s series’ Enterprise interiors are a jaw-dropping sight to behold. The tour even attracts notice from various Star Trek luminaries, perhaps none brighter than the original Captain Kirk himself. To the delight of many fans who made the trek (pun intended) to beautiful Ticonderoga, New York, the one and only William Shatner was waiting, making his third visit to the attraction.