The Heroes of Starfleet's Black History

Being an African-American with a deep interest in history, especially Black history, I have always looked forward to February, when Black History Month is commemorated in the United States. The holiday started as Negro History Week in 1926, the creation of seminal scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who set the commemorative week in February to honor the birthdays of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

As a Generation Xer, born in the 1970s, Black History Month was always a part of my remembered education and provided a welcome respite from my history textbooks, as well as newspapers, movies, and television series where Black people, if not absent entirely, were often shunted to the margins. Black History Month, even if occupying the shortest month on the calendar, was a rejoinder to this pernicious narrative. It encouraged all Americans to reflect on the unique story and important contributions of Black Americans.