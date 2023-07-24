RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Preludes

After some prodding, Rok-Tahk tells them the story of how she ended up on Tars Lamora. It quickly becomes clear why Rok-Tahk hates being judged by her size and appearance. She was part of a fighting show that labeled her "The Monster." She enjoyed it at first, but she got tired of everyone being scared of her. One day, she turned the tables and tried to make the audience laugh instead, but her partner got upset and sold her out to the Kazon. Next, it's Zero's turn. They recall a time when they weren't in the containment suit and they just existed freely with the Medusan hivemind. But Zero was separated from the hive and captured by the Kazon and sent to Tars Lamora as well.

Back on the Dauntless, Asencia is doing her best to refresh The Diviner's memory; reminding him that Starfleet destroyed their home world, Solum. It turns out that he actually welcomed Starfleet, while she, on the other hand, was more wary. As their society descended into civil war, Starfleet refused to become involved or choose sides. Decades later, as their world lay in ruin, the Protostar arrived in their skies through an anomaly.