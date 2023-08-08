RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 208 - 'Under the Cloak of War'

Back aboard the present day Enterprise, Dr. M’Benga works to repair Biobed Two, which has been acting up since the Gorn attack at Finibus Three. The captain interrupts, having come to Sickbay in search of Deltan parsley from M’Benga’s apothecary. The doctor obliges, but warns Pike that the seasoning is deadly in excessive amounts. The Chief Medical Officer senses Pike has an ulterior motive, and the captain admits he wanted to see how M’Benga feels about their Klingon guest. Aware that M'Benga and Chapel served on J’gal, Pike delicately informs the doctor that — due to a protest during Rah’s last transport — Starfleet wants veterans to interact with him. Nevertheless, the captain does not want those orders to come at the expense of his crew. M’Benga assures him he is okay, as does Chapel when she joins the conversation. The medical staff agrees to attend a dinner for the ambassador, but the duo express trepidation after Pike leaves.

Disturbed by his memories, a tense M’Benga resolves not to be chased away from the captain’s table… but the discussion sparks a memory of an incident on J’gal from years before. M’Benga and Chapel are performing surgery on Ensign Inman at the moon’s field hospital. When the patient goes into cardiac arrest, the doctor orders Chapel to manually pump the ensign’s heart. The challenging procedure is a success, although no celebration is possible — they must move on to the next wave of casualties.

M’Benga notices Ortegas pacing outside of the captain’s quarters aboard the Enterprise, and the pilot confesses she wants to bail on the dinner honoring “The Butcher of J’gal.” The doctor notes there’s a chance that Rah has genuinely reformed, yet Ortegas is certain the ambassador is pretending. “Sometimes you pretend something long enough, it becomes the truth,” replies the Chief Medical Officer. They decide to put on a “Starfleet face,” and M’Benga draws a smile with his comment that Pike is serving jambalaya.

As the gathering proceeds, Rah regales Pike, Chin-Riley, and Noonien-Singh with tales from the negotiating table. Upon entering, M’Benga and Ortegas are welcomed by the captain. Spock speaks with Chapel in private, but Rah’s presence proves a distraction for the nurse. The Vulcan is concerned she is under duress, but the nurse urges him to change the subject. They overhear Rah comparing getting Prospero Alpha to agree to an armistice with convincing a Tellarite to give a compliment, causing Chapel’s anxiety to increase. Spock tries to help by asking the ambassador about Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, as well as how it measures up against the Klingon manuscript mL' parmaq Qoj. M’Benga seizes the opportunity to depart from the conversation and commiserate with Chapel over a drink.