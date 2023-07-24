Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 8, 2021

    How Long Would You Last at Starfleet Academy?

    Do you have what it takes to graduate?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek Academy

    Scott Francisco/StarTrek.com

    Have you ever dreamed of attending Starfleet Academy? It’s no walk in the park. The training school is meant to prepare students for the physical and psychological endurance it takes to serve on a Starfleet crew.

    Watch Now: Stream Every Star Trek Series on Paramount+

    Answer the questions below to test your knowledge and see how you would react to different exams the Academy students undergo. At the end, you’ll be given a Starfleet post based on your ability.

    Now, boldly go and answer the questions below! And don’t forget you can learn about Starfleet Academy by watching Star Trek on Paramount+!

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    'The Quality of Life': Consciousness and A.I.
    Feature
    Illustration of an exocomp floating from a mechanical brain
    Enjoy A Cup of Earl Grey Like Picard with Master Replicas x Bodum Bistro Tea Set
    Merch
    Bodum's bistro tea cups as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation for Picard's Earl Grey tea
    William Ware Theiss: The Man Behind Star Trek's Space Couture
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of Star Trek couture sketches inspired by William Ware Theiss' designs strewn on a table along side pencils, markers, and an eraser
    What Keiko O'Brien Taught Me About Belonging
    Feature
    Illustration of Keiko O'Brien in her wedding outfit standing in front of her bonsai tree
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top