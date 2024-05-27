Patrick Kwok-Choon Reflects on Gen Rhys and Discovery's Groundbreaking Path to the Future

StarTrek.com: Did your familiarity with Star Trek provide you with any "in-universe" insights that you either used yourself or shared with your castmates while you were filming?

Patrick Kwok-Choon: Absolutely. Early on, I found myself sharing various insights about the Star Trek universe with some of my castmates who were less familiar with it. For instance, I'd explain how someone could get trapped in the transporter buffer, delve into the intricacies of the Borg, or clarify references to characters like Zefram Cochrane or Janeway. This season, the Progenitors storyline was particularly exciting to discuss because "The Chase" is one of my all-time favorite Next Gen episodes. Its exploration of the interconnectedness of all species in the galaxy is one of the reasons I love Star Trek. It's just really fun when you can share your passion and bring others along for the ride.

StarTrek.com: Speaking of the cast, the Bridge crew’s on-screen camaraderie continues to be beloved by fans. How was that bond developed, and was it challenging to maintain as the lineup changed over time?

Patrick Kwok-Choon: Firstly, I have to say, Sonequa Martin-Green was truly the heartbeat of our cast, radiating an energy that united everyone, both cast and crew. She embodies the spirit of a number one [on a call sheet], both on- and off-screen. Now, when it comes to the original Bridge crew — Ronnie Rowe Jr., Emily Coutts, Oyin Oladejo, Sara Mitich, and myself — we all knew each other before joining the show. Spending so much time together on set only solidified our bond. We're a quirky bunch, always up for a bit of fun and mischief. I remember [director] Jonathan Frakes even likening our dynamic to that of his TNG cast, which was high praise indeed.