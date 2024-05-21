From Star Trek to the Delivery Room: A Day of Dual Adventures for Patrick Kwok-Choon

Upon arriving on set, all actors first get processed into hair and makeup. As my castmates trickled in, I couldn't help but share the news. Everyone was overjoyed for me. Sensing the gravity of the situation, our production assistant Astrid suggested notifying the production heads. I was nervous yet excited. After reading all the baby books, I knew that labor could take time, and I might still have plenty of it. Once everyone was ready, we moved to the set for rehearsals and blocking, allowing the crew to prepare their equipment. During breaks, I was glued to my phone, checking-in for updates from home.

One of the production heads came over to congratulate me and assured me that they were doing everything possible to wrap my scenes quickly. This was exactly the reassurance I needed. I felt safe, protected, and seen. It seemed like everyone was working together to help me get home as soon as possible, which lifted my spirits and calmed my nerves. This is not the standard experience across the industry, but we were blessed to have production heads and creative teams with big hearts.

Shortly after, another production head came over. He gave me a big hug, echoed his colleague's assurances, and added, "But if things aren't working out and you need to go — just bail." I told him that I had just gotten off the phone with my wife and reassured him that I felt we still had time. He gave me another hug and whispered in my ear, "JUST BAIL." I’m grateful for that moment to this day; here was the affirmation that family comes first.