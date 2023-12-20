Unearthing Secrets from the Making of Star Trek: The Animated Series

StarTrek.com: What was your first contact with Star Trek?

Aaron Harvey: My first contact with Star Trek was through my grandfather. He worked at Lockheed, so everything in our house was aviation. We were living with them at the time, so there was pictures of Starfighters on the side of the wall, which is great because they were also in TOS. I would sit on his lap and we would watch the just-then new reruns at that point. That was a lot of fun. I would also watch The Animated Series with him on Saturday mornings.

StarTrek.com: Favorite character?

Aaron Harvey: My favorite character has to be The Doctor. He's so great. Robert Picardo's very interested in science, and he works at the Planetary Society, so there's also the real life spillover. I like his journey that he started off as just a basic hologram, and then he became sentient, and we were talking about hologram rights at the end of the show.

Because of my heart transplant, I always liked Dr. Pulaski, and just that she did a heart transplant for Picard. But also, I kind of enjoy the black sheep of franchise, like the TAS has never been super popular, but Pulaski was never popular either. I've always liked her.

StarTrek.com: Favorite Voyager Moment?

Aaron Harvey: Overall, I really loved "Blink of an Eye." It's just where they were stuck in orbit around a planet who was out of time, and time was going by super fast on the planet. You got to see the evolution of society. They had these, just the fun run-ins. They beam The Doctor down, and they beam him right back up, but in that time period, he's lived like five years and had a wife, apparently, all these really interesting things that we never saw.

They have a point where they have little kids talking about action figures. The guy says, "When I was a kid, I had the duplicates as well." I'm like, "Is that the Mirror Universe version of Voyager or something?" They didn't know who they were, but I just love the idea that a society created Playmates action figures.

StarTrek.com: What was it about The Animated Series that spoke to you?

Aaron Harvey: I'm a person who really enjoys the black sheep of a family, or finding that thing that nobody pays attention to.

StarTrek.com: What does Star Trek mean to you?

Aaron Harvey: It means a positive future. There's so few things that you can watch in science fiction that shows things turning out okay. I just sometimes feel like it's a self-fulfilling prophecy with all of these dystopian shows. If we could just try and concentrate on the positive, and the idea that people can get along. It doesn't mean that you have to be bland, and you don't have to all be one monoculture. It's just that you accept other people's differences and celebrate them.