Below Deck with Lower Decks: Vendorian Morality Test

Our favorite junior officers go spelunking on this week’s all-new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and of course things take a turn toward the weird.

It’s a Beta Shift reunion! Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford are excited to learn they’ve all been assigned to the same away mission for the first time in quite a while. The task itself seems easy enough — researching a mysterious moss discovered in the caves of the storm-riddled planet Grottonus. Mariner’s not at all pleased with this development, as she absolutely hates caves. To hear her tell the others about it, nothing good ever comes from a cave mission.