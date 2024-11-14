WARP FIVE: The Cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks Sees Their Alternate Paths Laid Out for Them

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

In the latest episode of , the crew finds themselves on the "cursed" Starbase 80 — according to Ransom, the "worst starbase in the quadrant" — when the U.S.S. Cerritos encounters their nav systems down and that's the closest base they can get to for repairs. This puts a pause on their priority this season, which is to close all the "space potholes," AKA subspace rifts, that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant.

Ahead of the premiere of the fifth season, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to chat with the stars Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (D'Vana Tendi), and Eugene Cordero (Sam Rutherford) about their characters' journey across the series and what's in store for these lieutenant junior grades.

On Their Personal Journey This Season