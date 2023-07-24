The Lower Decks Connection: Personality and Body Swaps

Welcome back to The Lower Decks Connection, where we curate a watch list of legacy Star Trek episodes based around a plot from the latest episode from Star Trek: Lower Decks! This week, Rutherford really went through a tough time. His implant glitched and suddenly he regressed to his pre-implant self; this came as a surprise to everyone around him, as pre-implant Rutherford is more of a devil-may-care flyboy than a chipper, upbeat ensign.

Ultimately, Rutherford is restored to his normal self after a detour through his subconscious. While he still has questions about how exactly he got his implant, the day is saved. At least for now…

This isn’t the first time that a Starfleet officer has undergone a sudden personality change. Throughout Star Trek history, crews have suddenly faced off against one of their own who’s personality has radically shifted, usually for the worse. Read on for your weekly watch list!