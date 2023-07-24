A Look Back at 'In the Hands of the Prophets'

If only it were that easy.

Having settled on the Deep Space 9 space station, in the episode, Commander Sisko passionately states, "The Bajorans who have lived with us on the station, who have worked with us for months, who helped us move this station to protect the wormhole, who joined us to explore the Gamma Quadrant, who have begun to build the future of Bajor with us, these people know that we are neither the enemy nor the devil. We don't always agree. We have some damned good fights in fact, but we always come away from them with a little better understanding and appreciation of each other."

Piller saw Wolfe's "In the Hands of the Prophets" script as an opportunity to "bookend" the first season with the series' premiere "Emissary," as the friction between the Federation and the Bajorans came to a head with "a confrontation that seems to have been coming all along when we met these people and found out what their lives were like."

On the depictions of fundamentalism, Wolfe remarked, "I have a serious objection to people trying to impose their values on other people. And that's what this episode is about. No one has the right to force anyone to believe the things that they believe."

"That's one of the beautiful things about Gene Roddenberry's vision of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations)," Wolfe further elaborated. "And that was one of the things that we really wanted to hammer home here. Sisko does everything not to impose his values on the Bajorans, but Vedek Winn is determined to impose her values on everyone."