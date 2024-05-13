Last-Minute Reinforcements Are a Starfleet Tradition

When four Federation vessels arrived to back up the U.S.S. Discovery-A during a confrontation with a Breen dreadnought in Star Trek: Discovery’s "Erigah," the impromptu armada proved that Starfleet's penchant for last-minute reinforcements has endured into the 32nd Century.

Let’s look back on some of Star Trek's most exhilarating starship entrances from across the franchise's celebrated history.

10. "Beam Them Aboard, Chief!"