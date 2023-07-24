Ishka of Ferenginar: Mother of a Movement

When you’re born into a community, society, or civilization that tells you things are only one way; it can be impossible to imagine that they could ever be different. Being able to envision change is difficult enough, but taking the necessary steps to be a force for change is a task few can accomplish — that’s exactly what Ishka did. She brazenly subverted the gender norms of her planet and fought for the rights and equality of Ferengi women. Not only did she shun every convention set forth by law, her unabashed attitude towards the men in her life — be it her sons, lover, or some political lackey — can serve as an example to us all.

To truly understand the obstacles of a feminist Ferengi, let’s take a look at the role of women in their society. They are a highly patriarchal culture who practice complete dominance over their women. They have loose views on morality and are primarily obsessed with the acquisition of wealth. On Ferenginar, women are forbidden to go out in public, travel, hold jobs, wear clothing, or participate in trade and commerce.

Now, you might think this to be fictional barbarism, but is it really all that different to challenges many women face today? For example, women in Qatar cannot travel without a male guardian, Indonesia has strict legal and social demands to wear clothing deemed Islamic, Kenya instills institutional barriers for women to hold matrimonial property, and 86% of women are absent from the workforce in Jordan. Though the scenarios amongst Ferengi might be part of a fictional world; the issues they represent are very much steeped in reality.