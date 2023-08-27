Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Feature

    Published Aug 8, 2023

    How to Care for Spot, According to Data

    In celebration of International Cat Day, here are Data's best tips for your best pet!

    By Christine Dinh
    Header banner of Data observing his cat Spot sleeping

    StarTrek.com

    In honor of International Cat Day, here is a compilation of Data's best tips for showering your feline friend with the most optimal care.

    Ensure Quality Meals

    Spot eats his feline supplement 74 in 'Data's Day'

    "Data's Day"

    StarTrek.com

    Be sure to always have your pet's favorite balanced meal on hand; our small pal's have preferential palates, too. In Data's case, he has tested over 200 different nutritional formulas of food, noting Spot's highly selective tastes, and has them saved in the ship's replicator. 

    Plan Routine Check-ups

    Data worries about his cat Spot while Dr. Beverly Crusher reacts in delight in response to Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in 'Genesis'

    "Genesis"

    StarTrek.com

    Even if you're stationed on a flagship starship, it's important to ensure your pet gets routine care. Thankfully for the expecting Spot, she's in good hands with Dr. Crusher and Nurse Ogawa.

    Stock Her Quarters with All the Amenities

    Spot and her comfort toys in 'Genesis'

    "Genesis"

    StarTrek.com

    Cats usually have pick a specific location of where they plan to give birth. Once you figure it out, make sure her place has all of her comfort items 

    Secure the Best Sitters

    Riker with scratches in 'Timescape'

    StarTrek.com

    "Goodbye, Spot. I believe you are in good hands."

    Data passes Spot over to Barclay in 'Genesis'

    "Genesis"

    StarTrek.com

    Cats just know when people aren't a fan of them. Unfortunately for Riker, he was met with several claws to his face for simply trying to feed Spot. 

    With the possibility of Spot delivering while he's away, he recruits Barclay in watching over the temperamental feline.

    Leave Thorough Care Instructions

    Worf holds Spot in 'Phantasms'

    "Phantasms"

    StarTrek.com

    Don't assume your sitters will know how to take care of your beloved pet. When Data entrusts Spot's care with Worf, to ensure her safety, he provides the security officer with the following instructions:

    • Needs to be fed once a day, preferably Feline Supplement No. 25
    • Will require water
    • Must provide Spot with a sandbox
    • Must talk to Spot, telling them they're "a pretty cat," and "a good cat"

    Also, sometimes our humanoid friends need the simply reminder that our furry friends are not all alike, "Unlike a canine, Spot will not respond to verbal commands."

    Pay Tribute to Your Friend

    Star Trek: The Next Generation - Schisms

    "O Spot, the complex levels of behavior you display
    Connote a fairly well-developed cognitive array.
    And though you are not sentient, Spot, and do not comprehend,
    I nonetheless consider you a true and valued friend.    "

    In keeping with the tradition of poets who compose odes to "individuals who have had a profound effect upon their lives," Data pens "Ode to Spot" to memorialize Spot's impact on him.

    Affection Goes Both Ways

    Close-up of Spot cradled in Data's arms as seen in 'In Theory'

    "In Theory"

    StarTrek.com

    While Spot seeks out Data's attention often while he's working at his desk, she is also there for him when he's befuddled with human behavior. After his relationship with Jenna D'Sora ends due to Data's android nature, and his dinner plans canceled, Spot jumps into Data's lap for some excellent chin scratches. 

    Heed the Cardinal Rule

    Data looks for Spot under Geordi's bed in 'Force of Nature'

    "Force of Nature"

    StarTrek.com

    Having a pet is a big responsibility. When Geordi expresses interest in getting a cat of his own, Data lets his best friend borrow Spot to experience "the full range of feline behavior," before imparting the most important lesson, "I do not think it would be wise to startle her."

    When Geordi suggests the use of a phaser set to stun to help the android train his cat, Data quickly retorts that he will not stun his cat.

    Remember Cats Are Resilient

    Data sheds tears when he discovers Spot has survived in 'Star Trek Generations'

    Star Trek Generations

    StarTrek.com

    While surveying the Enterprise wreckage, Data discovers Spot has survived the destruction without injury. While happy, but exhibiting tears, Data questions if Dr. Soong's emotion chip is malfunctioning.

    Get Updates By Email

    Christine Dinh (she/her) is the managing editor for StarTrek.com. She’s traded the Multiverse for helming this Federation Starship.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Star Trek, Horticulture, and Healing
    Feature
    Kayshon smells a flower surrounded by other illustrations of flowers and foliage as well as an episodic still of Keiko O'Brien tending to her bonsai plant in 'The House of Quark'
    'The Quality of Life': Consciousness and A.I.
    Feature
    Illustration of an exocomp floating from a mechanical brain
    William Ware Theiss: The Man Behind Star Trek's Space Couture
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of Star Trek couture sketches inspired by William Ware Theiss' designs strewn on a table along side pencils, markers, and an eraser
    What Keiko O'Brien Taught Me About Belonging
    Feature
    Illustration of Keiko O'Brien in her wedding outfit standing in front of her bonsai tree
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top