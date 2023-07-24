Hoshi Sato Created a Linguistic Legacy

In the episode “Two Days and Two Nights,” Hoshi states that she learned 38 languages before even leaving Earth. As seen in her classroom in “Broken Bow,” this number already includes some alien languages. First of all, wow. And second, this record gives her a tremendous insight into how languages work. It’s easy to spot similarities between languages in the same family, such as Spanish and Italian or German and Swedish, but alien languages have no reason to be related to anything spoken on Earth. To crack them, you have to entertain possibilities outside anything else you know, and every new language will be completely different. So Hoshi may not have a flashy title like captain or chief engineer, but her job of figuring out how to speak to each distinct species is perhaps the most important to a mission of exploration.

One of the most thrilling and nerve-wracking aspects of her position is that she never knows what each day will bring. She might spend the day monitoring comm traffic, or she might be asked to construct sentences in a language she doesn’t speak on the spot to save her crew. It takes more than just brains to do her job, it takes courage and heart. She has to be infinitely open-minded in figuring out how any given species might communicate. She has to be understanding and slow to anger as she deals with a universe of cultural differences, and aboard the NX-01, that burden rests squarely on her shoulders. Her fellow crewmen not only rely on her abilities, they also trust her to say the right thing. Even Captain Archer looks to her to offer the right words of welcome; without her, first contact could well be last contact.