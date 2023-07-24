Star Trek: Enterprise's Hoshi Sato and T'Pol Deserve Another Look

Look. I say this as a fan; you don’t have to look very closely at the Star Trek world to find sexist moments. It is over 50 years old, after all, and the franchise’s early offerings include sexism that’s very much of its time. That’s what makes this new wave of Trek so exciting; its women characters are more often than not getting their time in the sun. You have to look no further than Captain Michael Burnham to know that sultry fan dances just don’t fly anymore.

Star Trek: Discovery wasn’t the first of the Trek franchises to step away from outdated perceptions of how womanhood should be portrayed either. I know for a fact that if I don’t point out that Star Trek: The Next Generation had its share of powerful feminist moments (“The Outcast” is a brilliant example), I would be rightly corrected!

I won't go so far as to call Star Trek: Enterprise the red-headed stepchild of the Trek universe, but calling it the water polo-obsessed member of the Trek universe isn't a far stretch. Making my way through the series, I was struck by the level of specificity dedicated to the characterization of the men on the crew. There's Captain Archer with his passion for water polo and Star Trek's only beagle, his dog Porthos. There's Reed's pineapple allergy, and there’s Tucker’s obsession with black-and-white movies.