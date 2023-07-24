Enterprise Gets Weird

Star Trek: Enterprise is rightly celebrated as the series that showed us a lot of franchise firsts, dealt with the real-world reaction to the September 11 attacks, and gave us arguably the most-likable “regular guy” in the quadrant, Trip Tucker. Less discussed is just how wonderfully weird the show got from time to time.

Take, for example, virtually anything to do with Dr. Phlox. While Captain Archer represented Starfleet taking its interstellar baby steps in a pre-Federation context, the Denobulan chief medical officer (as well as Vulcan science officer T'Pol) were guides from “the future” to aid when necessary. Yet Phlox's apothecary was, in its way, less high-tech than anything on Earth, or at least stranger. Why use a hypospray when there are Edosian slugs or Regulan bloodworms to do the trick?

This zeal for oddity is felt throughout the series, but I've taken it upon myself to list my top five.