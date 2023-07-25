Star Trek: Discovery's Coolest, Deepest-Cut Easter Eggs

With each sequel or prequel version of Star Trek, there are unfamiliar characters, costumes, technologies, and starships to become accustomed to as the new crew’s adventures begin.

To help connect the new version to what has come before, it is customary for there to be some obeisance, or show of respect, to the previous incarnations. For example, Star Trek: The Next Generation included a cameo by DeForest Kelley as Admiral Leonard McCoy during its premiere. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine recreated the Borg invasion and featured Patrick Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard as an important link to established canon. The U.S.S. Voyager detours to Deep Space 9 during its premiere episode, and Zefram Cochrane makes an archival appearance to help send the NX-01 on its way during Star Trek: Enterprise’s “Broken Bow."