Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Revealed a Modern Balance Between Science and Religion

Back in Deep Space Nine's “Destiny,” when Sisko and Starfleet scientists attempt to set up a communications link through the wormhole, Vedek Yarka adamantly argues that he should stop. Yarka warns him that a 3,000-year-old prophecy of doom could come true, destroying the “temple” and station once “three vipers” have arrived. Two Cardassian scientists come on board, and a third soon follows, apparently fulfilling part of the prophecy. Sisko decides to continue with their plans, but he doesn’t dismiss the Vedek’s words. The communications relay eventually works, thanks to a trio of comet fragments — the actual “vipers” — that Sisko safely shepherds through the wormhole. Yarka says he’s sorry for doubting him.

Sisko began as a skeptic, but he was also a listener. He paid attention to others' views and took them seriously. While he reluctantly adopted the mantle of Emissary, he eventually embraced it, viewing the wormhole aliens as Prophets as well. Sisko’s unique role created divided loyalties at times, but he mainly sought to bring help and justice to those in need of it, and to avoid violence and war whenever possible. He worked with others toward those goals, regardless of their worldviews or what worlds they came from.