Buck Bokai: The Last Boy of Summer

Here’s what we know: It’s 2026, and Buck Bokai is at the plate. Whether it’s his first at-bat, his third, or his sixth doesn’t matter; he has hit safely in 56 games in a row. It’s 2026, and with every at-bat, Buck Bokai might break a Major League record that has stood since 1941. The pitcher hurls the ball at the plate — what kind of pitch lost to history — Bokai swings and makes contact. The sound of wood on leather rings out, sharp and sweet, but it’s a ground ball. Bokai runs. Fielder Eddie Newsom tries to make a play, but the ball just squeaks out under his glove. Bokai is safe. 57 games. A new record. A legend for all time.

Here’s what we know: It’s 2042, 16 years later, and Buck Bokai is at the plate. He isn’t such a young man anymore. Baseball isn’t such a young sport, either. Invented in 1839, the game became the national pastime of America, and loved and played around the world. It survived corruption, scandal, steroids, and two world wars, but the world is turning sour again and it won’t survive a third. This is the final World Series. There are 300 people in the stands. The pitcher hurls his ball at the plate. Bokai swings, making contact. The sound of wood on leather rings out, louder than it should, and it’s a home run. He rounds the bases, touches home, and that’s it for baseball. So long, folks.

Buck Bokai (portrayed on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine by Keone Young) is one of Star Trek’s odder tragic figures.