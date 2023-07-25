2019 Wrapped: The Year in Star Trek

Starfleet beamed into the famed Hall H at San Diego Comic Con to massive crowds and huge excitement. While the franchise has always had a presence at one of the year’s geekiest events, this year the Star Trek Universe panel scored a spot at the biggest hall. Fans got to look back on Star Trek: Discovery and look ahead to Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks, with plenty of guests and surprises that thrilled the packed hall, including a major reveal about Picard.

This was a highlight in a year packed full of exciting Star Trek moments, and hopefully, this is the beginning of the franchise’s SDCC takeover!