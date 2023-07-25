Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 15, 2019

    'Discovery' Takes Home Emmy Award

    Congratulations to the entire 'Discovery' prosthetic makeup team.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Congratulations to the Star Trek: Discovery prosthetic makeup team on their Emmy award win for outstanding prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special.

    Watch some of our favorite Discovery prosthetic makeup Trekformations below:

    #TrekFormations: A Talosian Metamorphosis

    #TrekFormations: Becoming Saru

    #Trekformations Turns Mary Chieffo into L'Rell

    #Trekformations: Linus the Saurian

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave.

