Published Sep 15, 2019
'Discovery' Takes Home Emmy Award
Congratulations to the entire 'Discovery' prosthetic makeup team.
Congratulations to the Star Trek: Discovery prosthetic makeup team on their Emmy award win for outstanding prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special.
Watch some of our favorite Discovery prosthetic makeup Trekformations below:
#TrekFormations: A Talosian Metamorphosis
#TrekFormations: Becoming Saru
#Trekformations Turns Mary Chieffo into L'Rell
#Trekformations: Linus the Saurian
