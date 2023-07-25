Published Nov 29, 2019
The 2019 Star Trek Holiday Gift Guide
The best gifts for that special fan in your life.
Trek the halls of the Enterprise with boughs of holly, and sing your favorite space carol— it’s almost the holiday season! If you’re shopping for your favorite Trekker (or even just looking for a little something for yourself), we’ve got the perfectly curated list of Star Trek inspired gifts. Whether you’re looking for Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, or the Solstice, these presents are certainly bound to make the special Trek fan in your life the happiest person in the universe!
From themed alcohol to a feline take on some of our favorite characters, here is our official 2019 Star Trek Gift Guide for the holiday season.
Star Trek Wines has a mission to produce small batch and limited edition collectible wines that fans want to own, and their latest offering celebrates both The Original Series and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. This two pack of wine includes a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois Bordeaux (from the actual Chateau Picard in France!) and a 2017 Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel. Whether you’re christening a ship or sipping after a holiday dinner, you won’t regret this purchase!
From Silver Screen Bottling comes a whiskey inspired by one of Starfleet’s greatest captains. Aging in range from 4 to 12 years old, each small batch release exhibits depth and richness. The perfect gift for the whiskey drinking Jim Kirk fan in your life.
If you know of a Trekker who’s more of a vodka fan like Ensign Chekov, Ten-Forward Vodka is a great gift. Not only is it delicate enough to be either drunk straight or added to a favorite cocktail, Ten-Forward Vodka even has gone to space! It’s the drink of the future.
Engage with these gifts for Picard fans. The bottle holder is carved beautifully and allows fans to display their favorite wines with images of the vineyards at Chateau Picard. The stemless wine glass will allow you to feel like a wine connoisseur who’s traveled to Chateau Picard, and makes for a thoughtful gift.
A beautiful gift for the Starfleet officer in your life, this is a luxe take on the iconic Starfleet emblem. The studded design will allow wearers to go to warp speed with a gorgeous accessory to their outfit. And yes, it is Starfleet uniform approved!
Get into shape to run away from danger on away missions with Body by Starfleet. This fully illustrated guide bridges the nexus between stasis and health, and provides practical and fun activities for fans of all ages and physical abilities so that they can boldly live long and prosper.
Ever wish you had a diploma from Starfleet Academy? Now, you can fulfill that dream with the Starfleet Academy Personalized Certificate. Hang it on your office wall to proudly display your fandom and show that you’ve graduated Starfleet with honor. Hopefully you didn’t cheat on the Kobayashi Maru.
Based on artwork by Jenny Parks, these statues are purr-fectly adorable for cat fans and Trekkers alike. The sculptures reimagine Kirk and Spock as adorable cats, posed as if they were leading the Enterprise to seek out bold new worlds in pursuit of knowledge and catnip. The Spock cat comes on a transporter inspired base, and Kirk cat lounges in his command chair.
The Delta Shield is a universal sign of Trek fandom, which makes it perfect for these cufflinks and this money clip. The cufflinks are gold and rhodium-plated silver, which gives the shield a fashionable edge, while the money clip features a beveled edge and satin finish to give it a more elevated look. You’ll be classy with both while still repping your fandom.
Celebrate your love of strange new worlds, life, and civilizations with this gorgeous Star Trek Ships of the Line Starfleet Collage. The 11"x16" acrylic design is the perfect decoration for any wall, table, or desk, and is a lovely look at the ships that populate the Trek universe.
Boldly go again with the Blu-ray of Star Trek: Discovery’s second season. Featuring all 14 episodes, two Short Treks, and four hours of featurettes—including audio commentaries and a gag reel—the Discovery fan in your life will be thrilled to revisit the second season ahead of 2020. Check out this article for more information on release dates.
As TNG devotees gear up for Star Trek: Picard, gift them this ultimate collection as a reminder of the heroic journey of Jean-Luc Picard. Featuring all four movies—Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, and Nemesis—as well as two part episodes “The Best of Both Worlds” and “Chain of Command,” this is a must have before watching the upcoming series.
Keep up with the latest from Star Trek with Star Trek: The Official Magazine. This Black Friday-only deal will get you 25% off of the cover price, and you’ll receive five issues for only $37.99. Plus, free delivery right to your door. It’s the gift that truly keeps on giving, so check this out if you want only the best in Trek delivered straight to you throughout 2020.
Go deep into ship specs with this limited edition collector's item. The box set includes Star Trek Shipyards: 2151 - 2293, Star Trek Shipyards: 2293 to the Future, and the latest book Star Trek Shipyards: Federation Members. A perfect coffee table book for Trekkers, this is perfect for those fans who love diving into the science and tech of Trek.
Ever wonder what would have happened if Star Trek: The Next Generation had gone on to season eight? Mike McMahan, the creator of the upcoming series Star Trek: Lower Decks, takes us on a humorous look at what the eighth season could have looked like with his book Warped, based on his hit Twitter account, @TNG_S8. It might be a parody, but it's bound to make casual fans and die-hard devotees laugh out loud, as well as get us even more excited for Lower Decks.