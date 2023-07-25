The 2019 Star Trek Holiday Gift Guide

Trek the halls of the Enterprise with boughs of holly, and sing your favorite space carol— it’s almost the holiday season! If you’re shopping for your favorite Trekker (or even just looking for a little something for yourself), we’ve got the perfectly curated list of Star Trek inspired gifts. Whether you’re looking for Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, or the Solstice, these presents are certainly bound to make the special Trek fan in your life the happiest person in the universe!

From themed alcohol to a feline take on some of our favorite characters, here is our official 2019 Star Trek Gift Guide for the holiday season.