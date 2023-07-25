Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published May 31, 2019

    This Month in Trek: 'May-ke it Bordeaux'

    StarTrek.com's monthly roundup of the best writing, art, and fan contributions to the Star Trek fandom.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    May Cover

    StarTrek.com

    Each month, StarTrek.com scours the internet for the best writing, art, crafting, and all-around creative endeavors from the global Star Trek community. Our picks for May include fantastic cosplays, meandering museum visits, some news from our littlest fans, and a huge first look at certain trailer about a certain winemaker formerly known as Captain.

    Clap

    StarTrek.com

    We're kind of obsessed with each and every Redditor-created pun that surfaced in the days after the Star Trek: Picard trailer dropped. Some faves include, Star Trek: Deep Space Wine, Star Trek: Sideways, and "Make it Bordeaux." Check the rest out here.

    Is it just us, or is the 2019 Cosplay Season already total fire? Save something for DragonCon, y'all!

    We've spent so much time with our friends at The Paley Center in Beverly Hills this month, losing our minds over the lovingly curated Star Trek: Discovery - Fight for the Future exhibit. If you're in the greater Los Angeles area, you can check it out through July 7th. If not, don't worry — fandom is on it.

    Selfie with a Kelpian. #StarTrekDiscovery #Saru

    A post shared by James Tuttle Keane (@jamestuttlekeane) on

    Two Door Cinema Club released their new single, "Satellite," along with a very Star Trek-inspired video. Their album, False Alarm, is out June 21st.

    Apropos of nothing, we're really looking forward to commissioning our future homes from 9-year-old Madison, an obvious budding architect, with a reading nook specifically built for all our budding space explorers.

    And, of course, we'd be remiss not to include the trailer for Star Trek: Picard. This isn't a fan-made trailer (clearly — though, we low-key stan those too), but it sure got all of you talking.

    The show hasn't been given a release date just yet and as for what it's about — well, your guess is as good as ours. But even if it's nothing more than a soothing Escape to the Country-style romp about wine-making in the 24th century, you can count us in. This teaser was more than enough to quench our thirst.

    As one fan noted: We're ready.

