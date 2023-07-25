This Month in Trek: 'May-ke it Bordeaux'

And, of course, we'd be remiss not to include the trailer for Star Trek: Picard. This isn't a fan-made trailer (clearly — though, we low-key stan those too), but it sure got all of you talking.

The show hasn't been given a release date just yet and as for what it's about — well, your guess is as good as ours. But even if it's nothing more than a soothing Escape to the Country-style romp about wine-making in the 24th century, you can count us in. This teaser was more than enough to quench our thirst.