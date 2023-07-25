Published May 31, 2019
This Month in Trek: 'May-ke it Bordeaux'
StarTrek.com's monthly roundup of the best writing, art, and fan contributions to the Star Trek fandom.
Each month, StarTrek.com scours the internet for the best writing, art, crafting, and all-around creative endeavors from the global Star Trek community. Our picks for May include fantastic cosplays, meandering museum visits, some news from our littlest fans, and a huge first look at certain trailer about a certain winemaker formerly known as Captain.
We're kind of obsessed with each and every Redditor-created pun that surfaced in the days after the Star Trek: Picard trailer dropped. Some faves include, Star Trek: Deep Space Wine, Star Trek: Sideways, and "Make it Bordeaux." Check the rest out here.
Is it just us, or is the 2019 Cosplay Season already total fire? Save something for DragonCon, y'all!
#TrekCosplay is the BEST cosplay! ?????? pic.twitter.com/2upkUvB7Qz— 23 Yr. Old Trekkie ? Japan (@TTrekkie) May 25, 2019
We've spent so much time with our friends at The Paley Center in Beverly Hills this month, losing our minds over the lovingly curated Star Trek: Discovery - Fight for the Future exhibit. If you're in the greater Los Angeles area, you can check it out through July 7th. If not, don't worry — fandom is on it.
I was a happy #Trekkie today. @paleycenter@StarTrek#StarTrekDiscoverypic.twitter.com/KR39lxUatI— Leen Isabel (@leenisabel) May 27, 2019
While I was in LA, of course I dropped by the new #StarTrekDiscovery exhibit at @paleycenter! I’m so proud to have friends who will spot real planetary bodies (on fire, apparently) in promotional art. Captain’s chair photo by @jtuttlekeane. pic.twitter.com/8zvmp6g6Yy— Michael Wong (@Miquai) May 30, 2019
A #sneakpeek at Star Trek: Discovery: Fight for the Future Exhibit at The Paley Center Los Angeles ?? #startrekfyc#startrekdiscoverypic.twitter.com/aS6oPSIg7C— Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 8, 2019
Two Door Cinema Club released their new single, "Satellite," along with a very Star Trek-inspired video. Their album, False Alarm, is out June 21st.
Apropos of nothing, we're really looking forward to commissioning our future homes from 9-year-old Madison, an obvious budding architect, with a reading nook specifically built for all our budding space explorers.
But there are @StarTrek@MegaBloks! Take a look at my 9-year-old daughter Madison's handiwork! Isn't she great, Bill??? pic.twitter.com/LF3KVlyndb— Jason Gilbert (@gilbertcrimlaw) May 27, 2019
#startrek— Rick Carter (@68rickcarter) May 25, 2019
I think the early training has paid off... pic.twitter.com/PyM3kkSYoC
And, of course, we'd be remiss not to include the trailer for Star Trek: Picard. This isn't a fan-made trailer (clearly — though, we low-key stan those too), but it sure got all of you talking.
The show hasn't been given a release date just yet and as for what it's about — well, your guess is as good as ours. But even if it's nothing more than a soothing Escape to the Country-style romp about wine-making in the 24th century, you can count us in. This teaser was more than enough to quench our thirst.
25 years ago today, ‘All Good Things’ brought us to an end. The end is only the beginning. #StarTrekPicard to stream exclusively on @CBSAllAccess in the United States, Amazon #PrimeVideo in more than 200 countries, in Canada on @SpaceChannel & @CraveCanadahttps://t.co/MQp0eP0ovMpic.twitter.com/m9sDqvS8Mo— Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 23, 2019
As one fan noted: We're ready.
I'm ready!! #StarTrekPicard@SirPatStewpic.twitter.com/uSWGW0Hj94— JayOhkay (@JayOhhKay) May 23, 2019