Remembering those we lost in 2019

A Nebula and Hugo Award winning writer, Vonda N. McIntyre passed away at the age of 70 on April 1. McIntyre is famous for writing Star Trek novels, including the novelizations of The Wrath of Khan, The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home. She even was the first to use Hikaru as Sulu’s first name, which lead to it being canonized. Read her full obituary here.