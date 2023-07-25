Remembering 'TNG' Guest Star Jeremy Kemp, 1935-2019

The veteran British actor Jeremy Kemp, who played Robert Picard in the fourth-season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode, "Family," has passed away at the age of 84. Robert was Jean-Luc Picard's estranged older brother, with whom he had a mud-covered reconciliation soon after Jean-Luc's assimilation by the Borg. Kemp, who was born Edmund Jeremy James Walker near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, died on July 19, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Kemp's acting credits spanned six decades, from the 1960s to the 1990s. Among his dozens of films and television projects were Dr. Terror's House of Horrors, Z Cars, The Blue Max, The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, Space: 1999, The Winds of War, The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Top Secret!, The Greatest American Hero, War and Remembrance, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and the series version of Conan the Adventurer, in which he portrayed Hissah Zul. Early in his career, Kemp acted on stage at the Old Vic and later he appeared in such plays as The Caretaker and Richard III.

Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Kemp's family, friends, colleagues and fans.