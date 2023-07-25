Remembering 'Trek' Favorite, Barbara March, 1953-2019

"My beloved Barbara, my partner in all things for more than forty years, passed through eternity's gate yesterday evening after a cruel battle with cancer," Scarfe wrote in his post. "She was wise and compassionate and beautiful and her brilliance, kindness and perspicacity touched many."

Born in Toronto, Canada, March attended the University of Windsor and was classically trained. She acted in productions at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis as well as Canada’s prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival, with further credits in New York and Los Angeles. Her non-Trek film and TV credits included Night Heat, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, L.A. Law, The Portrait, and Total Security. Also an author and playwright, March was married since 1979 to Scarfe, and together they had a daughter, Tosia, both of whom survive her, along with her stepson, Jonathan.