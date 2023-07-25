Robert Walker Jr., 1940-2019

In “Charlie X,” penned by D.C. Fontana, Walker Jr.’s Charlie is the sole survivor of a shuttle crash that left him marooned for years with only a computer for company. Kirk and the crew rescue him, but it soon is revealed that he possesses powers that make him very dangerous. It was the second episode of the series.

Of working with Walker Jr., Fontana told StarTrek.com in 2013, “I loved the work Robert Walker Jr. did... the ending I had written was retained - with Charlie being taken away where he could do no harm, but where he would never be with anyone he could ever really touch.”