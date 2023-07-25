D.C. Fontana, 1939-2019

Fontana’s non-Trek credits include episodes of The Waltons, Bonanza, Babylon 5, and The Six Million Dollar Man, among others. She was nominated for a WGA award for co-writing the episode “Two Percent of Nothing” for Then Came Bronson. Most recently, she worked as a senior lecturer at the American Film Institute, who first reported her death, where she mentored aspiring screenwriters, producers, and directors.

Fontana’s credits to Star Trek cannot be understated, both as a writer of great stories and as a trailblazer for other women. She is survived by her husband, Oscar-winning visual effects cinematographer Dennis Skotak, and her family wishes for memorial donations to be made to the Humane Society, the Best Friends Animal Society, or to the American Film Institute.

We at StarTrek.com send our condolences and support to her family and fans as we honor her legacy on this sad day.