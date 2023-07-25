Remembering Aron Eisenberg, 1969-2019

When he was cast as Nog, the producers told him nothing about the character, nor was he aware of how many episodes he'd be called upon to do. As he told StarTrek.com in a 2012 interview, "I thought every episode I was doing might be my last episode." Eisenberg ultimately played Nog in more than 40 episodes of DS9. He also portrayed Kar, the young Kazon-Ogla, in the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Initiations.”

On December 29, 2015, Eisenberg underwent a kidney transplant — the second of his life. Quite miraculously, Eisenberg spent only four months on the waiting list before finding a match. That match? A friend named Beth Bernstein, who'd seen Eisenberg's Facebook post about needing a new kidney, offered to donate one of hers to him, and was a match for Eisenberg. "She is just so incredibly selfless to give to me like this," Eisenberg told StarTrek.com in 2015, "that words cannot express my gratitude to her."

