The Zen of Zoe Saldana's Nyota Uhura

Zoe Saldana is known as a driving force behind several mega-franchises, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar, as well as Star Trek.

Saldana, in her three turns so far in the Star Trek universe, has crafted a unique take on Nyota Uhura, a role pioneered by the illustrious Nichelle Nichols. Given that fans probably knew less about Uhura than they did Star Trek's other original characters (not even a first name!) prior to the first Kelvin Timeline movie, Saldana has truly made the role her own by simultaneously infusing Uhura's persona with new traits and honoring Nichols' previous work.

In celebration of Zoe Saldana's birthday, let's take a look at some of her finest Uhura moments!