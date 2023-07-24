Why Jazz is the Perfect Sound for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

What Marsalis wrote in the event program highlights why jazz is such a good fit for Deep Space Nine —

“Jazz means working things out musically with other people. You have to listen to other musicians and play with them even if you don’t agree with what they’re playing. It teaches you the very opposite of racism and anti-Semitism. It teaches you that the world is big enough to accommodate us all.

“[It’s a performance by] a group of diverse musicians negotiating in time to create a collective expression that reflects the unique personalities and values of each individual for the good of everyone. The traditions of experimentation and improvisation in jazz resemble the innovative approach of America’s democracy in placing so much faith in its people and in striving to invent something new, different and, perhaps, even better.”

Diversity is a cornerstone of Gene Roddenberry’s vision, and cooperation is a must when serving on a crew made up of various species. This is even more true of life and service on Deep Space 9, a station that is home to many non-Federation races. What more appropriate genre than jazz could there be to capture the spirit of this series?