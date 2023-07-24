Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Mar 4, 2022

    Which Star Trek Is This?

    Can you identify these iconic Star Trek series by looking at a single image?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Which Star Trek Is This?

    startrek.com

    Are you a Star Trek expert? Have you seen every single series? Could you identify which Star Trek you’re watching by a single frame? This quiz is for you.

    All you have to do is match the pictures with the Star Trek series that they are from. It will start out easy and get more obscure as you go. See if you can get at least 20 correct!

    When you’re done, you can head over to Paramount+ to watch every iconic Star Trek series in its entirety, including Star Trek: Picard's second season, which is now streaming.

    SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Paramount+ To Stream Picard

    Now, boldly scroll down and take the quiz!

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic featuring several different iterations of Federation viewscreens
    What Would a Starfleet Captain Do?
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of five different panels featuring different iterations of Star Trek comm badges on uniforms
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Romulan Fashion: A Symbol of Strength
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Graphic illustration of three Romulan showcase their uniforms and strong shoulder pads against a green checkerboard background
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top