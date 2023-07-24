The Ultimate Star Trek Binge Guide

The Star Trek universe keeps expanding. Did you know there are now more than 500 total hours of Star Trek TV out there? The latest addition — Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard, set to premiere Thursday, Feb. 16, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. Our handy guide is here to give you an overview of each of the 12 Star Trek series – and maybe introduce you to your new favorite Star Trek show, or remind you of an old favorite. Start reading … and exploring!!

Two notes before we go — one, the shows are presented in the order in which they were produced; and, two, every Star Trek show covered here is available to stream today when you sign up for Paramount+.

And we’re off!