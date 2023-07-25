Jean-Luc Picard and Men of A Certain Age

Ever since the new series was announced, fans have speculated that it will culminate in Picard's death, barring a last-minute elevation to the Q Continuum or some such magical sci-fi alternative. In "Maps and Legends," we learned that Jean-Luc is suffering from a terminal disease. For me, the most moving moment in the series so far is Deanna Troi's empathic realization in "Nepenthe" that his days are numbered. For fans who have grown up with the character, Picard's death may be difficult to cope with. Max Hegel, however, is optimistic. "I accept that these might be our final days with a friend, a family member," he told me, "but I think that sometimes those times are very important, especially if they say the things they need to say and do the things they need to do."

I wish I could view the prospect of Picard's death with that kind of calm acceptance — after all, I'm sure it's what Jean-Luc would do. But in truth, I'm dreading the moment we say goodbye to him for the final time. In an odd way, I think it will feel a bit like losing a parent.

In the meantime, I did at least get to fulfill a childhood dream and meet the captain face-to-face — or rather the next best thing, Patrick Stewart. The day after the premiere, I attended a press junket at a very classy London hotel. A group of journalists, mostly men and women around my own age who had grown up on Next Generation, were led into a conference room and seated around a beautiful old table, and the stars of the show filed in a few at a time to answer some questions.

I've done plenty of celebrity interviews in my time, among them many Star Trek cast members, and never before been starstruck. But as soon as Sir Patrick breezed into the room and took his seat at the head of the conference table, I felt like Reginald Barclay summoned to a meeting of the senior staff. In fact, I was so in awe of the man himself, sitting just meters away, that I barely noticed Jeri Ryan was right next to him. (And there aren't many people who can render her invisible!)

Somehow, I plucked up the courage to ask Sir Patrick a question. I told him about the important role Picard had played in my own life, and asked whether the new series would offer an opportunity to inspire another generation of fans. "First of all," he told me, "I am very touched by your story, and it is one that I have heard many times." There was that feeling of validation that Max had told me about — an acknowledgment from the man himself of how much his character had meant to me.

Sir Patrick went on to tell me about a Las Vegas policeman who had written to him back in the 90s. "He loved his job but he said there are days when I come home and what I have seen and heard and witnessed is so unpleasant, I feel close to despair," he told me. "And when I feel that way, I go to my shelf and take down a tape of Next Generation, and hope returns." Listening to those rich, comforting tones, I could almost imagine I was sitting around the campfire on El-Adrel IV, hearing about the Epic of Gilgamesh.

A few minutes later, when our allotted time was up, Sir Patrick and Jeri made a gracious exit. The assembled journalists all took a moment to look at one another. "Well, I don’t know about you guys," a man about my own age remarked, "but as far as I'm concerned that wasn't Patrick Stewart at all. We just met Captain Picard."