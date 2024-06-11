Pitch a Space Tent: Why Every Star Trek Needs Camp

A notable phenomenon with Star Trek's campy episodes is that they often precede or succeed those heart-rending, life-changing episodes that Trek fans idolize. For example, "The Chain of Command, Part II" — AKA where Picard gives his famous "there are four lights" line — is immediately followed by an episode where hologram Moriarty (AKA the Sherlock Holmes villain) takes over the ship because he wants to explore space ("Ship in a Bottle"). Yes, seriously. We get our most emotional highs right beside laughable, unbelievable camp. But why does this happen?

This leads us to another pertinent word to understand when discussing Star Trek camp — catharsis. In literature and creative spaces, catharsis is "the use of strong feelings to engage the reader in a type of emotional purification." This often includes taking viewers on a sort of emotional rollercoaster. Letting them feel the highs of laughter and joy as well as the lows of drama, angst, tragedy, and heartbreak. It's why, in stories, characters often have a night of revelry before a big battle. Before the Battle of Helm's Deep, Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas had a heartfelt drink. In Mass Effect, Commander Shepard and co. always have their night of camaraderie, peace, and romance before the suicide mission. The highs help the lows feel more powerful, and vice versa.