Published Mar 3, 2022
Which Star Trek Captain Are You?
Take the personality quiz to see which iconic captain YOU are.
Jean-Luc Picard returns with new adventures on Star Trek: Picard.
Season two of Picard is now streaming, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. New episodes of the 10-episode-long second season soar onto the streaming service weekly on Thursdays.
WATCH NOW: Get Paramount+ To Stream Star Trek:Picard
Picard is just one of the many legendary captains we have seen in the Star Trek Universe. Although all of these captains serve the Federation, each of them has a different way of doing things.
Find out which iconic captain you are by taking the Star Trek captain personality quiz below.
SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get Paramount+ To Stream Picard & More Trek Series!