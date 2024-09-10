What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals

Starfleet officers who operate the helm are celebrated for their piloting skills, fearless resolve, and ability to handle any out-of-this-world phenomenon they may encounter. As well-trained as these crew members are, the unpredictable nature of their occupation still has a way of presenting them with surprising sights that boggle the mind and put their starships to the test.

Let's take a journey through Star Trek history and examine some of the wildest situations that Federation vessels have flown into while on their missions of discovery.

An Unfamiliar Face in "Where Silence Has Lease"