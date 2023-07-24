What Awaits Discovery in the 32nd Century?

The upcoming series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will chronicle Captain Pike’s post-Discovery adventures on the Enterprise before his severe physical injuries led Spock to take him back to Talos IV to live with the illusion of his restored health in "The Menagerie, Parts I & 2.” Spock’s ultimate fate is a bit more complex. As revealed in Star Trek Beyond, Spock died in 2263 of the Kelvin timeline, having lived 134 years since he last saw his foster sister, Michael. Spock’s unplanned trip back in time helped create the Kelvin timeline in Star Trek (2009), and he never returned to his own timeline.

Back in Star Trek: Discovery, it was Spock’s idea to keep the fate of the Discovery and its crew a secret, under penalty of treason. As far as we can tell, Spock fulfilled that pledge even when he finally told James Kirk and Leonard McCoy about his estranged half-brother, Sybok, in Star Trek V.

Michael was also forced to leave behind Ash Tyler, the Klingon called Voq and turned human, who had come to love her. In Michael’s absence, Ash was offered command of Section 31. Further records of Ash’s life beyond that point are not currently available. But we do know that Section 31 melted into the shadows of Starfleet after the disastrous incident with Control. By the time of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Section 31 was entirely off the books and even senior Starfleet officers had no idea it existed. How much of that was due to Ash’s tenure as the head of Section 31?