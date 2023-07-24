WARP FIVE: Star Trek: Prodigy Showrunners on Wrapping the First Season

That's a wrap on the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy! The finale episode, "Supernova, Part 2," immediately picks up in the aftermath of the Living Construct's assault on Starfleet. Dal makes the hard decision — the destruction of the U.S.S. Protostar — as the crew's only option to save the Federation. As they abandoned their ship and escaped on a makeshift shuttlecraft, the ragtag crew was unaware that would be the last time they would ever see their mentor, Holo-Janeway, who stayed behind to detonate the protowarp drive.

With the Federation saved, but the Protostar crew somewhere in space, Vice Admiral Janeway and Starfleet continue to search for them. The Protostar's sacrifice offered them another glimmer of hope as the starship created an interstellar rift and they found another mayday transmission from Captain Chakotay...from 52 years in the future. Janeway may be able to explore that rift and find out what happened to her longtime friend.

StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak with series' creators, executive producers, and showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman all about the action-packed and emotionally-charged two-part finale as well as coax a little tease about the show's second season!