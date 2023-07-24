Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Prodigy

    Published Jan 3, 2023

    Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 1-10 Sets A Course for Blu-ray and DVD on January 3

    Join the cool kids as they embark on extraordinary situations in the original animated series!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated banner of the pack shot of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Part 1 on blu-ray

    Get ready to travel among the stars for some galactic adventures with an all-new crew in Star Trek: ProdigySeason 1, Episodes 1-10 Blu-ray and DVD! Join the cool kids as they come together as a team to navigate a cosmic collision, explore new planets, and find themselves along the way in ten adventurous episodes. Go beyond each episode with never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive cards featuring key art from the series!

    Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 1-10 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment on January 3, 2023,

    Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Volume 1 blu-ray pack shot

    To celebrate the announcement of the release, Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment provided StarTrek.com with an exclusive clip featuring the creative team behind the series — executive producers and showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman, art director Alessandro Taini, and co-executive producer Ben Hibon — on how they landed on the character designs for the Vau N'Akat, Gwyndala.

    The Creative Team Behind Star Trek: Prodigy on Gwyn's Character Design

    Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

    Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by president of animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.

    The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

