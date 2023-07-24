Published Jan 3, 2023
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 1-10 Sets A Course for Blu-ray and DVD on January 3
Join the cool kids as they embark on extraordinary situations in the original animated series!
Get ready to travel among the stars for some galactic adventures with an all-new crew in Star Trek: ProdigySeason 1, Episodes 1-10 Blu-ray and DVD! Join the cool kids as they come together as a team to navigate a cosmic collision, explore new planets, and find themselves along the way in ten adventurous episodes. Go beyond each episode with never-before-seen bonus content and exclusive cards featuring key art from the series!
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 1-10 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment on January 3, 2023,
To celebrate the announcement of the release, Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment provided StarTrek.com with an exclusive clip featuring the creative team behind the series — executive producers and showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman, art director Alessandro Taini, and co-executive producer Ben Hibon — on how they landed on the character designs for the Vau N'Akat, Gwyndala.
The Creative Team Behind Star Trek: Prodigy on Gwyn's Character Design
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by president of animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.
The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).