WARP FIVE: Star Trek: Picard’s Todd Stashwick on the Prickly Captain Liam Shaw

Stashwick continues, “He then vowed, ‘I am not going to be a space cowboy because I see what happens when you are that. I am going to follow protocol and procedure because that keeps people alive.’ Those events, like many tragic events, shape who you are going forward. Trauma is the fire to which often character is built.”

As to helming an exploratory vessel, Stashwick believes, “Part of him is curious about understanding a galaxy that would produce something like the Borg. Part of him is curious. He chose exploration obviously because he just abhors war and violence, and he wants to stay out of harm's way. But also, he's in the final frontier and they're going to run into dangerous situations. He's like, ‘I'm going to meet them with my ethos and how I would lead.’ He's been in scrapes. He's a decorated officer. In his Ready Room, there are awards to heroism and battle. It's not his first rodeo. He knows what to do and when to do it, but I think you're right, I think he chose exploration as opposed to a more combative vessel for that very reason.”

As for carving out Shaw’s own captaincy, Stashwick explains, “I have to build this character from the ground up and make him unique and make him my own and therefore, honoring Star Trek by delivering a character that they hadn't seen before in the same way that Janeway, no one seen her. No one had seen Picard. You want to carve out your own space as opposed to trying to be someone else's character. In ‘Imposters,’ you get to see Shaw in full captain mode, red alert and battle stations and all of the captaining of the ship. You got to see him take control and do all the things that you would see if this was the Shaw show.”