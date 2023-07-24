WARP FIVE: Ronny Cox on Introducing A New Audience to Admiral Jellico

Welcome to Warp Five, StarTrek.com's five question post-mortem with your favorite featured talent from the latest Star Trek episodes.

In the past few episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, our unseasoned crew seeks refuge in the Neutral Zone after a brief tussle with the U.S.S. Dauntless, helmed by Vice Admiral Janeway, which has left the Protostar damaged and in need of repairs.

Squaring off with the Romulans, Janeway wants to pursue the Protostar; however, Admiral Edward Jellico is adamant she hold her position. Despite their historic untrustworthiness, the Federation and Romulans are finally working towards peace. As a result, her request is denied. While he is aware of the risks if the Romulans get their hands on the Protostar technology, Jellico is concerned her "professional obligations" have been compromised by her personal feelings for Captain Chakotay.

StarTrek.com had the pleasure of speaking with legacy actor Ronny Cox, who reprises the role of Jellico, for Star Trek: Prodigy.