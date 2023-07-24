A Guide to Star Trek’s Bad Admirals

Admiral Mark Jameson was a lauded officer who commanded the U.S.S. Gettysburg. In his old age, he suffered from the incurable Iverson's Disease, which left him wheelchair-bound. Despite this, he was requested by the Mordan IV governor Karnas to help negotiate a new peace treaty. While the planet had ended their civil war years prior, current terrorists have captured a Federation Ambassador and his staff on their planet. The governor specifically requested Jameson as he was the Starfleet officer who negotiated the release of hostages from Mordan decades prior.

Captain Picard and the Enterprise was tasked with transporting Jameson to Mordan. Ahead of the negotiations, the admiral secretly started an age-reversing drug trial. However, he took a dosage of the unstable agent that was enough for two individuals. They soon all learn the hostage situation was a ploy to lure Jameson back to Mordan by Karnas. Turning to Picard, Jameson revealed that his career-lauding hostage negotiation was a farce. It was only "successful" as he was supplying both sides, Karnas and his rivals, with weapons, which led to the planet's 40-year war, as well as being a clear violation of the Prime Directive. There are no terrorists on the planet; Karnas himself is holding the hostages and intends for Jameson to pay dearly for the death and destruction he wrought on Mordan. Now visibly and physically decades younger, the brash Jameson demanded an armed rescue mission believing he could still balance the scales. His pomp and hubris ultimately led to his eventual death as his body shut down from the drug and reverse aging.