WARP FIVE: Gillian Vigman on the Cerritos' Cantankerous Chief Medical Officer

Dr. T'Ana's crusty disposition and lack of bedside manner makes her a fan-favorite character among fans across the franchise.

So most of the bridge crew, Dr. T'Ana is definitely a fan favorite, because of how cantankerous she is, because she's of very few words. But once she gets her words out, they make an impact.

Caitians first appeared in by way of Starfleet officer M'Ress who served upon the U.S.S. Enterprise, who had a sultry soothing voice thanks to Majel Barrett. The decades since, their appearances have been largely unnamed and unheard, until Lower Decks came along. Dr. T'Ana's arrival allowed expectations of the Caitian species to be adjusted.

"I love that you get to see that she's so cantankerous," says Vigman. "She's so ornery and so salty. But there is, I would assume, this part of the Caitian, and the idea of cats in general. We love cats because they listen, they love, they purr. But they can go from being ornery and mean to being loving, and all you want to do is pet them and have them next to you."

"They're very straightforward," she continues. "If they don't like the way you've touched them, the way you look at them, the way you move, they're out. They're like, 'F you. I'm not interested.' And I love her personality; it's mixed with her true earnestness for the work she's doing. And if she sees behavior that is not in efforts towards what she's trying to accomplish, she'll call bullshit."

"She loves Tendi because Tendi is intellectually curious, and finds joy in the same thing that Dr. T'Ana finds joy in," explains Vigman. "When Boimler tries to ingratiate himself [in 'Gods and Angles'], he does it in what seems like such a false way, and she's like, 'Go F yourself. I'm not effing interested. You piece of... I'm not going to play your games.'"

Vigman delights in the fact that Boimler learns the hard way that Dr. T'Ana isn't just about swearing, but that she "finds real joy in the research she does, the surgeries, finding vaccines, or the ways to solve the symptomatic problems from a biological virus."

On Who's Allowed in Her Inner Book Club