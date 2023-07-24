WARP FIVE: Lower Decks' Mike McMahan on Starfleet, Warp Core Ejections, and Comedy

In Starfleet, the hierarchal structure can inspire, but it can also corrupt as we saw in the actions of Admiral Les Buenamigo. How can one establish a name for oneself when you're no longer at the helm of a starship?

"There's a lot of amazing captains in Starfleet," McMahan told StarTrek.com. "There's over 800 episodes of people doing amazing things in Starfleet. And with the Dominion War over, everybody's kind of back to just exploring and doing their thing. There's only so many opportunities to stand out at that. When you have people like Picard who seem to be able to do all, it does appear in some admirals' minds that they need to do something flashy to be remembered in the history books or the history Holo-vids."

On the trope of bad-faith admirals, McMahan noted, "We typically don't see a lot of good admirals. Star Trek, at this point, if you've got an admiral showing up, it's really learning 80% that they're not going to be the friend of our crew for that episode."

As we witness across the third season and Project Swing By, Captain Freeman herself started to fall into that trap of wanting to stand out and make a name for herself. McMahan explained, "It's so silly. We're such goofballs. It's funny because Captain Freeman, she falls into that same trap of wanting to prove herself. But she's not an admiral; she's a captain of a California-class ship, which is not the coolest ship to be a captain of. It's probably not the ship you imagine that you're going to be a captain of. There's this little part of her that's always wanting to prove that she's got what it takes. If she was just happy with what she was doing, or confident at least, I think she'd be more happy. If she was confident with what she was doing, she wouldn't make these kind of mistakes where she's behaving in a way that's kind of driven by ego and emotion and wanting to prove herself."