Everything Revealed About Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 So Far

"Captain Freeman is always so high strung," joked Lewis at SDCC. "I need to be calm. We wanna see Captain Freeman after a massage. My character needs to walk around in shades for an episode. It's Cool Captain Carol."

As for Noël Wells, who voices Ensign Tendi, reflected on her character, "I put a lot of me in her and the heart. And then actually getting to watch the animation. Not only is it being brought to life and you see it as the character, which she's completely herself, but then there are all these other layers to what Mike and the animators do that weren't in the script that I had no idea would ever be included in the animation. And so it's like doing it all over again or watching it for the first time, literally watching it for the first time, but getting this whole other experience. And so it's just, it's really fun to be a part of something that has so much artistry. Like I'm just a voice on a level. And then to get to see what gets created around it. It's just an honor."

Whereas Quaid cannot praise his character enough; on what's to come this season, he shared, "I love playing Boimler so much. He's truly one of my favorite characters I've ever gotten to inhabit in any way. I love how confident that he's gotten. It's been so cool. I love that he started out very by the book, very rules focused. And slowly but surely he's still the same old Boimler, but he's getting more and more confident, and he's getting bolder. And dare I say, proud of him. I'm very proud of Boimler. He's got a vest."