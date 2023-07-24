Published Jul 26, 2022
Top Moments from the Star Trek Universe at SDCC 2022
Get an inside look at last week’s thrilling events!
After four out-of-this-world days, the Star Trek universe beamed out of San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
Between the mega Hall H panel to 10 Forward pop-up to the convention floor, Star Trek put your typical Shore Leave to shame. In case you missed any of it, StarTrek.com is highlighting our top moments coming out of SDCC 2022!
LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS! LOWER DECKS X STRANGE NEW WORLDS!
The biggest news coming out of Star Trek universe panel was when Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the Strange New Worlds portion of the panel and Anson Mount explained that there will be a crossover event during Season 2 of Strange New Worlds! Get all the deets here! And watch the moment go down here!
To hold you over until then, watch the Season 3 trailer for Lower Decks!
PICARD LOOKS TO THE NEXT GENERATION PAST FOR ITS FUTURE
During the Picard portion of the Star Trek universe panel, Trek legend Sir Patrick Stewart revealed that Jean-Luc will be receiving a little help from his friends in its third and final season — from The Next Generation.
Stewart and Gates McFadden showed off a teaser and character posters that included new uniforms for themselves as well as returning cast members LeVar Burton, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes.
SDCC 2022: Star Trek: Picard Season Three Character Posters Revealed
McFadden shared how it’s been 20-25 years since the TNG cast have played their iconic Starfleet officers so, “It’s amazing to have a chance to return to a character and plunge in again. We are different. We’ve evolved as characters.”
While Stewart reflected, “We carve out new territory in Picard. That is the most essential thing to remember. We are breaking boundaries all the time and reflecting life as it might possibly be.” He then closed out that portion of the panel using the moment as an opportunity to thank San Diego Comic-Con for supporting him and his career through the years.
BENJAMIN SISKO ON DECK!
While Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman shared that Sisko is a “critical, critical figure” during the Star Trek universe panel, one thing we know for certain is that IDW Publishing is launching a new era of Trek comics with the debut of new ongoing series STAR TREK arriving in October!
During IDW’s Star Trek: Where No Comic Book Has Gone Before panel, it was revealed that the creative team behind Star Trek: Year Five, Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, will be weaving an epic adventure story that encompasses different eras of the franchise and bringing them together! Get a glimpse of all the character designs and a preview of the prelude story here!
STAR TREK: RESURGENCE GETS INTERACTIVE!
2022 has proven to be a very big year for Star Trek, and there’s no stopping it as the narrative adventure game Star Trek: Resurgence arrives later this year!
The panel got interactive as Dramatic Labs took the audience through some demo gameplay on the U.S.S. Resolute. Through the gameplay, the panel room witnessed dialogue choices, relationship building and exploration. The game’s lead writer Dan Martin explained, “We wanted to focus on choice for this game. So much of what you see on Star Trek is about the decisions these characters make, and the impact of their decisions.”
Star Trek: Resurgence arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year!
ANSON MOUNT ON REPRESENTING THE HEART
During Scopely’s Fleet Command game panel, Across the Universe and Your Screens: The Star Trek Experience, SNW’s Anson Mount stopped by to chat all things Trek.
The panel shared that Strange New Worlds storylines have been incorporated into Fleet Command, how they managed worlds colliding, as well as bringing some top talent into the galaxy. They teased how they had to upgrade the physics engine just to handle Pike’s hair.
Speaking on Captain Pike’s essence and moving from Discovery to Strange New Worlds, Mount reflected, “This is a very broad way of putting it — if Kirk represented machismo and Picard represented intellect, I wanted Pike to represent the heart.”
“The decision in the second season of Discovery to make Pike aware of his future was a very smart one. It took what is a tragic ending and turned it into an active choice. The repercussions and the fallout from that choice really helped…pin who this guy really was.”
Scopely’s VP and General Manager of Product David Eckelberry explained, “We work with our partners at Paramount to create cool characters and storylines where we interweave stories into our games.” For Fleet Command, it’s essentially telling the “sequel.” You can download Star Trek: Fleet Command on the App Store and Google Play here: https://bit.ly/DownloadSTFC
SWEET SWEET REVENGE!
One way to cool off and fuel up for SDCC was to stop by the Wrath of P’Khan ice cream truck. And some lucky fans were treated to a far-out experience when the Lower Decks crew stopped by to serve up some tasty ice cream sandwiches!
Not only that, our very own Captain Freeman, Dawnn Lewis, even belted out some tunes for the crowd!
NOTHING BEATS A NIGHT CAP QUITE LIKE ROMULAN ALE
We had so much fun inviting the entire Federation over to the 10 Forward Experience. And not only that, our cast and creative teams did as well! Get a glimpse of all the shenanigans in the gallery here!
