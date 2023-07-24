Top Moments from the Star Trek Universe at SDCC 2022

The biggest news coming out of Star Trek universe panel was when Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid crashed the Strange New Worlds portion of the panel and Anson Mount explained that there will be a crossover event during Season 2 of Strange New Worlds! Get all the deets here! And watch the moment go down here!

To hold you over until then, watch the Season 3 trailer for Lower Decks!