Published Jul 23, 2022
SDCC 2022: First Look Character Posters for Star Trek: Picard Season 3
Third and final season to premiere in 2023!
Paramount+ today revealed a first look at character portraits of the cast that will star in Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard. The character portraits were revealed by executive producer Alex Kurtzman during the Star Trek universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Season 3 will debut on Paramount+ in 2023.
Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Sir Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For Season 3, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for Season 3.
Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by Paramount Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.
